Archive: Current Month

October 2020
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Archives

Another Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Indian Army Major Anita Kumari commits suicide | India.comSrinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide in Baramulla district.

The soldier identified as Rakshit Kumar shot himself in the head with his service rifle in a camp in Uri area of the district, a police official said.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 473 since January 2007.

Pertinently, an officer of Indian Border Security Force (BSF), Chakerpani Prasad Tiwari, committed suicide in a camp in Gajansu area of Jammu region, yesterday.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: