APHC-AJK holds protest demonstration in Islamabad

Islamabad, October 02 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in front of National Press Club in Islamabad on the International Day of Non-Violence, today.

The Hurriyat leaders on the occasion strongly condemned the Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They deplored that India was committing genocide of Kashmiris by killing innocent youth to change the Muslim majority of the territory into minority.

They said that the people of Kashmir were rendering sacrifices for a great cause, adding that Indian brutalities on the innocent people of Kashmir were being condemned by the entire world community. They said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level.

The speakers said that India was suppressing the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle through military might and urged the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to put pressure on New Delhi to stop harassing and persecuting innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

They said that India wanted to turn the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority and effect a demographic change by issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris but the Kashmiri people would never allow India to succeed in its nefarious designs. They strongly condemned Indian state terrorism and expressed concern over the extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops. Modi-led extremist government in India had endangered regional peace, they added.

The protesters were holding placards and banners with slogans in favour of freedom and against Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

The APHC-AJK chapter Convener, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Shamim Shawl, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Abdul Majeed Malik, Imtiaz Wani, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Advocate Pervez Ahmad, Engineer Mehmood, Mir Tahir Masood, Hassan Al-Bana, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Mian Muzaffar, Gulshan Ahmad, Syed Mushtaq, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Safi and Mushtaq Butt participated in the protest demonstration.

