Bilal Siddiqi expresses solidarity with Advocate Qadri’s family

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat led by its Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, visited the residence of Advocate Babar Qadri and expressed solidarity with the bereave family over his brutal killing.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bilal Siddiqi speaking on the occasion termed Advocate Babar Qadri a fearless lawyer and said that it was the reason that he had become an eyesore in the eyes of Indian agencies, which eventually resorted to cowardly and brutal act of his killing.

Bilal Siddiqi prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

