India using every method of violence to suppress Kashmiris: APHC

‘Modi regime exposed true picture of Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence’

#IndiaAViolentCountry

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that India is using every brutal tactic to continue its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir and to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that fascist Modi government was resorting to strong-arm-tactics to subjugate the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “RSS-backed Modi regime is plotting to deprive Kashmiris of their identity and motherland and is hell bent upon converting IIOJK’s Muslim majority into a minority. Reviving pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the occupied territory is the goal of BJP and RSS,” he lamented.

The spokesman pointed out that Modi-led Indian government has moved to limit Muslims’ rights particularly through anti-Muslim laws like Citizenship Amendment Act. He said, India has become dangerous place for Muslims and other minorities as Modi’s policies are intended to disenfranchise millions of Muslims. Muslims and Dalits have been the targets of lynchings by Hindu fanatics in India, he added.

The spokesman maintained that India has no right to observe World Non-Violence Day and the world must impress upon Modi government to stop violence against Muslims in India and IIOJK. “Global champions of human rights must speak for the rights of Muslims, other minorities in India. New Delhi must be held accountable for violating international laws in India and IIOJK,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by KMS, today, said that the killings of over 95,000 Kashmiris by Indian troops in last 30 years and the persecution of minorities by RSS goons across India had exposed the true picture of Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence.

The report said India is observing Gandhi’s birthday today but it is a shame for it that minorities face violence by BJP/RSS hoodlums. “Muslims and other minorities have been facing systematic discrimination, prejudice and violence since decades in India. Anti-Muslim sentiments have heightened since Modi and BJP came to power in India in 2014,” it maintained.

Like this: Like Loading...