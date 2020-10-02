‘People of Kargil reject Aug 5 decision, want to be part of J&K’

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Muslim-majority region of Kargil is simmering with anger and resentment against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Indian government’s policies.

Various political and religious leaders from the Shia Muslim majority region of Kargil had upped the ante against the BJP government and refused to align with Buddhist dominated Leh leadership on the grant of 6th schedule and other demands.

Reportedly, the leadership cutting across party lines in Kargil recently told a BJP deputed emissary, Imran Reza Ansari, who was sent there to tame the tempers, in categorical terms that they reject the post August 5 position and wanted to be part of Jammu and Kashmir and wouldn’t accept anything less than it. Modi government had sent Imran Reza Ansari to Kargil in order to pacify the region’s restive population.

“Imran Ansari came here and tried to know our views regarding the ongoing issue,” Sheikh Nazir Mehdi, head of religious seminary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Isna Asharia Kargil, said in a media interview.

“We told him, categorically, that we want to be part of Jammu and Kashmir, and won’t accept anything less than that,” Sheikh Nazir said. He added that the people of Kargil have not accepted the Union Territory status of Ladakh, and there’re no questions of demanding the 6th Schedule.

Agha Syed Ahmad, councilor from Sankoo Constituency of Kargil, said they informed Imran Ansari that the UT status has been forcibly imposed on the people of Kargil and that they want to be part of Kashmir.

Notably, ever since the revocation of the special status of IIOJK on August 5 last year and its subsequent bifurcation into two union territories, Kargil has shown a strong resentment against the split from Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...