Prof Butt hopeful of Kashmir resolution soon

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has expressed the hope that the Kashmir dispute will be resolved soon.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Prof Abdul Ghani Butt, speaking to people at two separate places in Baramulla town, exhorted them to capture the undercurrent of change sweeping all across and see a fundamentally different global order shaping – an order where all outstanding disputes including Kashmir will be resolved through talks.

“Just wait and see things will happen to the flutter of all hearts,” he added, and urged them not to read situation negatively.

Professor Butt also paid glowing tributes to Professor Mashal Sultanpuri, who passed away recently. He said that the deceased had highlighted the Kashmir dispute during his college age.

