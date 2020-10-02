30 years on, victims of Handwara massacre awaiting justice

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops had set on fire Handwara Bazaar in Kupwara district on October 01, 1990, turning the entire bazaar and residential houses into a heap of ashes besides martyring 27 Kashmiris and injuring around 150 others.

Eyewitnesses of this heinous massacre told media that they would never forget this day. They said that the Indian troops had not only burnt the bazaar of the town and a part of the residential area but also opened fire on innocent people, killing 27 people on the spot.

They said that apart from loss of precious lives, property worth crores of rupees was destroyed in the incident. They said that the families of the martyrs were still awaiting justice after a passage of 30 years.

Eyewitnesses said that all the boundaries of injustice had been crossed with the victims and the devastation of the tragedy is still embarrassing the humanity.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, in a statement issued in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the Handwara martyrs on their 30th martyrdom anniversary. He said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs go waste and would take the freedom movement to its logical conclusion against all odds.

