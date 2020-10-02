World urged to save IIOJK people from Indian state terrorism

Srinagar, October 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has appealed to the international community and world human rights bodies to save Kashmiris from the worst state terrorism unleashed by Indian troops in the territory.

Javaid Ahmed Mir speaking at a condolence meeting in Hazratbal area of Srinagar, today, said arrests, crackdowns and nocturnal raids during military operations have become an order of the day in the entire occupied territory. He deplored that the global champions of peace were silent and acting as mute spectators on the grim situation in IIOJK just for their petty interests.

Javaid Mir pointed out that Indian troops were targeting the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the situation on the LoC was getting worse day-by-day but the United Nations and other world forums were not taking any action against India.

He said Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint and one spark can destroy the peace of the whole region, adding that the international community should help settle the lingering Kashmir dispute so that durable peace could be established in South Asia.

Javaid Mir paid rich tributes to the October 1, 1990 martyrs of Handawara and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

