Acquittal of Hindu extremists in Babri Masjid case denounced

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that it is a shame that the Indian court acquitted all those who were responsible for demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

The Babri Masjid was demolished in broad daylight in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992 and the Indian court has acquitted all the 32 leading people involved in the case. Prominent among those acquitted included former deputy Prime Minister, L K Advani, former minister M M Joshi and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the world saw who desecrated the mosque and bulldozed it. He said that the people also saw under whose patronage the mosque was martyred and who were rulers of the

Uttar Pradesh (UP) at that time.

Samad Inqilabi also paid glowing tributes to the Handwara martyrs on their 30th martyrdom anniversary. He deplored that the troops had not only burnt the bazaar of the town and a part of the residential area on October 01, 1990, but also opened fire on innocent people, killing 27 people on the spot and injuring around 150 others.

Like this: Like Loading...