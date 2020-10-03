Closure of AI in India, shameful blow to human rights and free speech

Washington, Oct 03 (KMS): Leading international daily the Washington Post has termed the closure of Amnesty International in India as a shameful blow to human rights and free speech in the country.

In an article, the paper writes that targeting of the global rights watchdog is part of sustained efforts to transform India into a fascist state by suppressing dissent.

The paper opines that by attacking Amnesty International, the Modi led BJP government has actually tried to distract the attention of people from its failures.

Like this: Like Loading...