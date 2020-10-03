India acquiring more lethal arms to kill Kashmiris: Masood

Islamabad, Oct 03 (KMS): While expressing his deep concern over reports of procurement of one million multi-mode hand grenades by India’s Defense Ministry, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood said that war-monger Modi-RSS regime piling up arms and ammunition to use them against defenceless people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Media reports suggest that India’s Defence Ministry has signed a Rs 4,000 million contract for procurement of new one million multi-mode hand grenades to further equip the Indian army, a major chunk of which is deployed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During his meeting with the different public delegations that called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK President remarked that India’s armed to the teeth forces are to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are fighting to end the illegal and illegitimate occupation of their land by India.

AJK President said BJP-RSS leaders have intensified chauvinistic rhetoric to paint the image of Modi as a true leader of the Hindu community, who is capable of leading the armed forces successfully against Muslim within India and against Pakistan.

India is stockpiling the weapons war arsenals of all kinds to kill people of Kashmir and Pakistan, but our message to fanatic Hindu leadership is clear and loud that wars may be fought with weapons and machines, but they are won by men imbibed with spirit and determination.

