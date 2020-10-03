India one of world’s most dangerous places for women: BBC

New Delhi, Oct 03 (KMS): In India, countrywide protests have erupted over gang rape of a Dalit woman by upper caste Hindus in Uttar Pardesh.

Reuters and BBC reported that India is one of the world’s most dangerous places for women, with a rape occurring every 15 minutes and there is no decline in crimes against women in the country.

Meanwhile, Indian police detained Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as they tried to meet the family of the woman in Uttar Pardesh.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, siblings and leaders of the Congress Party, were blocked and arrested by police as they tried to drive then walk to see the dead woman’s family in Hathras, a district in Uttar Pradesh 100 km from Delhi.

Video footage showed Rahul Gandhi jostling with police before falling to the ground.

In the latest case of violence against women to grab headlines in India, the 19-year-old woman from the Dalit community died from injuries on Tuesday after being attacked on Sept 14 near her home. The Dalit community often faces violence and discrimination.

