Indian police seek to take IIOJK businessman into custody

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eleven months after repeal of his illegal detention under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), Indian police have initiated the process of taking Kashmiri businessman, Mubeen Shah, into custody and attachment of his properties.

The police had registered a case against Mubeen Shah in June this year over his purported Facebook post.

The former President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mubeen Shah, is based in Malaysia where he runs his handicrafts business. He used to visit IIOJK once a year.

Mubeen Shah was detained on August 06 last year, a day after the Indian government abrogated special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege.

Shah’s wife moved the Indian Supreme Court, challenging the order and on December 7 last year he was released temporarily from Agra jail. Later, all charges against him were dropped after the authorities revoked the PSA order against him.

A three-member bench of Indian Supreme Court comprising Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, declared the petition of Shah’s wife as infructuous after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the territory, said the PSA has been permanently revoked.

Like this: Like Loading...