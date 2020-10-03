Kashmiris to continue struggle despite Indian atrocities: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has said that the Kashmiri people will continue their ongoing freedom struggle despite Indian state terrorism.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a gathering in Srinagar said that the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for the liberation of their homeland from Indian subjugation had been a glorious chapter in history.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs including Ghulam Muhammad Bulla, S Hameed Wani, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Rasheed Shaukat Wani, Nazir Ahmed Wani, Abdul Salam Rajpuri and Khalil-ur-Rehman. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

He urged the Indian government to acknowledge the ground reality instead of intimidating the Kashmiris through use of force and take serious steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

