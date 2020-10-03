Major setback to BJP in Ladakh

Entire nyoma unit quits party

Ladakh, October 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in a major setback to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in ongoing elections to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, its entire unit of Nyoma block resigned from the party.

The party members resigned in protest against denial of mandate to Ishey Spalzang, President of the block, who was nominated by the unit for the candidature of Councilor from Nyoma.

It was on the second consecutive day on Friday when 24 party functionaries of BJP from another constituency resigned from the party showing their strong resentment against the selection of candidates against the wishes of the local party unit in these constituencies. These leaders have submitted a joint resignation letter to party’s Ladakh UT president and Member of Indian Parliament, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, expressing their displeasure over the style of functioning of the party leadership in Ladakh.

Earlier, on Thursday the entire unit of Chushul constituency in Leh including Councilor for Education from Chashul constituency, Konchak Stanzin, and nominated Councilor, Syeda Ladakhi, showing their strong resentment against the selection of candidates quit BJP.

Besides, sitting Councilor from Upper Leh and party senior leader, Venerab Lobzang Nyantak who had resigned from the party for denial of ticket to him joined the Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Media reports say that there is lot of resentment among the party activists in the Nyoma and Chushul unit where the party activists resigned from BJP enmass during last two days. As per the reports even senior leaders of Ladakh are also annoyed with the style of working of BJP Ladakh president and selection of candidates by him after defying the recommendations of various local units regarding the nomination of candidates for the election to LAHDC, Leh.

