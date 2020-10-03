TWI lauds Kargil Muslims for demanding pre-August 5 status of Ladakh

Srinagar, October 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of APHC, has appreciated the Muslim Shia community of Kargil district for demanding the restoration of pre-August 5 status of Ladakh.

A spokesman of the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian intelligence agencies had recently sent a so-called Shia cleric to Kargil to pacify the tempers of the Shia Muslims against the illegal and unilateral Indian move of August 5. He added that they told the cleric categorically that they will never accept the Indian decision to separate Ladakh from rest of IIOJK.

The spokesman strongly condemned the negative role of the so-called Molvis and other pro-India persons like them and said that the Shia community would completely thwart their nefarious designs. He said that such Molvis were today’s Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq who were working to harm the freedom movement to please India.

The spokesman said that Shia Muslims of Kashmir had been supporters of the freedom movement since 1947 and Syed Hussain Jalali, Munshi Muhammad Ishaq and other personalities had played a leading role in this regard. He said that Shia Muslims also acted as the first force in 1965 and when resistance movement was intensified in IIOJK in 1989, Shia Muslims also fully supported it.

He said that so far during the liberation movement the martyrdom of hundreds of Shia Muslims and the recent chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans by mourners during Muharram was a testament to the deep commitment of the Shia Muslims to the liberation movement.

Seeing this, the Indian agencies hired some so-called Shia clerics and used them to lure some members of the community to work against the freedom movement. He said that the Shia community of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region would thwart the nefarious plans of the so-called Molvis with their unity.

Like this: Like Loading...