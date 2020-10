New Delhi, October 04 (KMS): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a group of four Kashmiri youth in the Indian capital.

The youth identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar (25), a resident of Pulwama, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani (27), Ishfaq Majeed Koka (28) and Aqib Safi (22), all residents of Shopian, were nabbed from central Delhi’s ITO area.

In a statement, the police claimed that the youth were ‘militants’ and were carrying four sophisticated pistols and over 120 rounds of ammunition.

