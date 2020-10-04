India failed to divide Kashmiris on communal, regional basis

#KashmirisUnityIsIndianDefeat

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite having tried one after another brutal tactic to divide the Kashmiris on communal and regional basis, Modi led fascist Indian government has bitterly failed in its ill plans.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service says that people of Jammu and Kashmir have learnt the lesson ‘United we stand, divided we fall’ by heart and are determined to continue their struggle against Indian occupation while remaining like a rock.

The report mentions that it is the Kashmiris’ unity, which has served as the main factor to foil Indian designs to suppress the freedom movement.

The Modi regime’s illegal actions of August 5, last year, have particularly forced all sections of Kashmiris including non-Muslims from Jammu region to free their homeland from being dominated by Hindu outsiders, because the distribution of domicile certificates among non-Kashmiris has threatened their existence in the territory.

The report cited Satish Mahaldar who heads an organization of Kashmiri Pandits and said that he had already demanded “immediate restoration of the statehood and special status of Jammu and Kashmir.” Satish who chairs Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitations of Migrants, during a recent visit along with a delegation of Pandits to the Kashmir valley said, “…Never before a state has been downgraded. This is not done in a democracy. One can’t have a military solution to a political situation and can’t go to war with own people.”

India has deployed around a million of its armed forces’ personnel in Kashmir and even if it brings all its remaining troops into the territory, the Kashmiris will not abandon their freedom struggle, the report added.

Indian machinations have very well conveyed it to the Kashmiri people that they have no alternative but to fight the illegal Indian occupation with unity and determination.

In view of determination, unity of the Kashmiri people and truthfulness of their cause, the report said, Indian military occupation is doomed to ultimately perish in the occupied territory.

The continued military lockdown and internet shutdown has exposed the India’s true face in Kashmir to the outside world, and it has started raising its voice in favour of the besieged Kashmiri people.

