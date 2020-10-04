India has crossed all limits of brutalities in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Khadim Hussain has said that India has crossed every limit of brutality to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Khadim Hussain while addressing a party meeting after being elected as Tehreek-e-Wahdat Chairman in Srinagar, today, said that the BJP government was hell-bent on turning the Muslim majority Kashmir into a minority area but the Kashmiri people would thwart all its nefarious designs with determination and unity. He said that he would do his best to fulfill the responsibilities assigned to him by the party.

Fayyaz Ahmed was elected as General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Wahdat while Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Maqbool Magami, Gulshan Abbas, Mohammad Baqir Zawar, Qasim Ali, Mohammad Afzal Bihar, Syed Mohammad Abidi, Ali Mohammad Iqbal, Qamar Zaman and Nazir Ali were selected as members of the party’s Advisory Council.

Ali Mohammad would serve as the organizer while Shahid Ali spokesperson of the party. In addition, Fayyaz Ahmed was nominated as party representative in the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Syed Mohammad Abidi was made Secretary Broadcasting and Wajid Ali would be office in-charge. Shabbir Hussain Dar, Amjad Ali ,Ali Muhammad Iqbal and Shaheen Abbas have been appointed as presidents of Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora and Baramulla districts.

