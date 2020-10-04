JKYSF delegation visits martyrs’ families in Pulwama

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum visited residences of martyrs Ajaz Ahmed Reshi and Sajjad Ahmad Sofi in Samboora and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

The delegation was led by JKYSF Chairman Umar Aadil Dar. Others who accompanied him included Tawseef Ahmed, Advocate Asif Baba, Mohammad Faisal and Mohammad Rafiq. The delegation paid rich tributes to martyrs Aijaz and Sajjad and hoped that the day was not far when the Kashmiris would enjoy the freedom as a result of these sacrifices.

The delegation urged the United Nations to intervene and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people to avert further loss of lives in the territory.

