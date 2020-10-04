Several Panchs resign in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, several Panchs from Zachaldara, Handwara, have resigned from their positions in protest against the anti-people policies of the authorities.

In their resignation letter to District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) of Kupwara, the Panchs said: “. . . (W)e the Panchs of Panchayat/Halqa Behnipora (Tehsil Zachaldara Handwara) are hereby submitting this resignation letter from the elected posts of Panchayat before you for further course of necessary action.”

The Panchs quoted in the letter that the demands and proposals in their panchayat wards were not given due consideration and execution in the plans and proposals of block developmental programmes their areas/wards had always been sidelined.

They said few people at the top level have hijacked the developmental fund of their whole panchayat and the same was being spent/executed without the knowledge of Panch members.

Those who submitted their resignations include Sheikh Ashaq Hussain, ward member, PH Behnipora (Ward: 03); Amina Begum, ward member, (Ward:05), PH Behnipora, Ghulam Rasool Hajam, Deputy Sarpanch, PH Behnipora, Shabbir Ahmad, PH Behnipora and Meema Begum, PH Behnipora.

