IIOJK Muslim Personal Law Board grieved over Mufti’s death

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Personal Law Board has expressed grief over the sad demise of Mufti Nazimuddin, cousin of Grand Mufti, Nasir-ul-Islam, who passed away on Sunday.

The General Secretary of Muslim Personal Law Board, Ahmad Ayaz in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grief over the demise of Mufti Nazimuddin and prayed for eternal peace to the deceased. He said that Mufti Nazimuddin was a noble person and well-known social activist of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Personal Law Board expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family.

