India denounced for licensing its troops to massacre Kashmiris

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has said that India is using brutal tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India under black laws had given a free hand to its troops to massacre the Kashmiris. The Hurriyat leader said that after arresting innocent youth, the troops martyr them in fake encounters and dub them militants. He said that Indian Army had martyred a large number of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters to get rewards and promotions.

Khawaja Firdous said that the troops during large scale operations in the occupied territory commit massive human rights violations. He condemned the killing of three youth from Rajouri in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Shopian. He said that the troops had called these martyrs as foreign militants. The APHC leader also mentioned the Kunan Pushpura incident and the massacre of Sikhs in Chhatti Singhpura as few examples to paint the dark picture of the Indian Army present in IIOJK. He urged the international community to take notice of the killing of Kashmiris by the Indian occupational forces.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Mohammad Yousuf Naqash while commenting on recent cold blooded murder of three Rajouri youth during a fake encounter in Shopian, said, this is just an instance among thousands of such brutal, well planned and systematic killing of people. He asserted that such incidents would not suppress Kashmiris’ sentiments for freedom. He demanded initiation of war crimes by UN Human Rights Commission and world human rights bodies against the Indian troops involved in such gruesome incidents.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement also denounced India for involvement its forces in abduction of youth and then killing them in fake encounters. He said that New Delhi was committing genocide of the Kashmiri people in the territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association (JKPA) in a statement issued in Jammu also demanded immediate release of political prisoners languishing in different Indian jails. The JKPA said these people were arrested for fighting against injustice and exposing the atrocities committed against civilians by fascist Indian regime in the occupied territory.

J&K Students Youth Forum in a statement condemned the unending state terrorism unleashed by the occupation regime against the helpless Kashmiris in the territory. Denouncing the recent extra-judicial killing of the three young locals by the occupation forces, the party chairman, Manzoor Ahmed Butt said that the killings speak volumes of the rabid communal mindset of the Indian regime.

