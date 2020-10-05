Archive: Current Month

Indian forces launch CASO in Sopore

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched a siege and search operation in Sopore area of Baramulla district.

The personnel associated with 52 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Police cordoned off Balgam area of Sopore and conducted house-to-house search operations. The troops also closed all routes to the area and restricted the movement of people.

The operation was going on till the filing of this report.


