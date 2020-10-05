Khan Sopori urges India to accept ground realities on Kashmir

Srinagar, October 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has urged the Indian government to acknowledge the ground realities on Kashmir and take serious steps to resolve the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in connection with the founding day of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in Srinagar made it clear that New Delhi could not intimidate the Kashmiri people into submission through use of brutal force. The Hurriyat leader said that the Kashmiri people would continue their ongoing freedom struggle through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, an event will also be held in Islamabad on the occasion of the founding day of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, tomorrow. The function is to be organized by Khan Sopori’s representative in Azad Kashmir, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood.

