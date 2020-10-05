Archive: Current Month

Two Indian troops killed, 3 injured in IIOJK attack

Kashmir Media Service

2 Soldiers Die Of Injuries As Pak Violates Ceasefire In J&K's Baramulla2 Soldiers Die Of Injuries As Pak Violates Ceasefire In J&K's BaramullaSrinagar, October 05 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian troops were killed and three others injured in an attack in Pulwama, today.

A contingent of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force came under the attack in Pampore area of the district leaving two killed and three others injured.

An official said that five CRPF men sustained injuries in the attack who were shifted to hospital where two of them, later, succumbed. The area was sealed immediately after the attack and a search operation was launched.


