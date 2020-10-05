UN urged to resolve Kashmir dispute to end sufferings in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 5 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum has urged the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people who are facing the worst political vendetta for the past seven decades.

A JKYSF delegation said this during a visit to the family of Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo in Pulwama. They paid rich tributes to the prominent martyr commander.

The delegation members said that the Kashmiri people would continue to raise their voice for their political rights.

The delegation was led by JKYSF Chairman Umar Aadil Dar and was accompanied by Tawseef Ahmed, Advocate Asif Baba, Mohammad Faisal and Mohammad Rafiq. The delegation paid rich tributes to martyrs and hoped that the day was not far when the Kashmiris would enjoy the freedom as a result of the great sacrifices of the Kashmir martyrs.

