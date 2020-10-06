FM apprised of efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, Oct 06 (KMS): EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Foreign Office and apprised him about the efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute in Europe.

Losar apprised the foreign minister of the efforts of his organization in raising the Kashmir issue and helping create awareness on the plight of the Kashmiris living under Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He briefed the foreign minister about organising mass rallies and demonstrations across Europe on August 5 this year, marking the first anniversary of the military lockdown of IIOJK. He also apprised the foreign minister about organising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ rallies on August 14, 2020, and observing Indian independence day as “Black Day” on August 15, 2020.

Foreign Minister Qureshi informed Losar that he has received invitation from German foreign minister to visit Germany. Losar suggested that beside political and diplomatic relations with European countries, Pakistan should further enhance its economic relations with Europe particularly with Germany as Germany is a very big market in Europe.

Foreign Minister Qureshi praised the efforts of the EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe led by Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar for organising mass rallies and demonstrations across Europe on August 5 and August 14, 2020.

He also appreciated the efforts of his organization for highlighting Kashmir issue in Europe and also appreciated Losar for playing an important role in writing a letter to Indian government by 15 members of European Parliament for demanding the Indian Government to stop Human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

