Kashmir dispute can prove disastrous for world peace: Prof Butt

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has said that Kashmir freedom struggle has reached its pinnacle where the dispute needs to be resolved in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiri people through a sustained and time-bound dialogue process in the light of UN resolutions.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt while interacting with groups of people in different areas of Bandipore and Baramulla said now the whole world had accepted the grave situation in South Asia arising out of the Kashmir dispute as three nuclear powers—Pakistan, India and China — are now directly involved with the dispute.

He said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute can take an ugly turn at anytime which can be disastrous for the whole world. “To avoid this grave and dangerous situation, world powers need to feel their duty to put pressure on India to start a dialogue process with Pakistan and resolve this longstanding dispute.

Professor Butt said sacrifices of Kashmiri people will never go in vain and the time is very near when as a reward to these sacrifices the Kashmir dispute will be resolved once and for all.

