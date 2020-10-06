Kashmiris’ just struggle starts getting global attention

#KashmirisNotAlone

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): The Kashmiris’ just struggle for freedom has started getting attention of the international community as well as global human rights organizations.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that not only Pakistan but the global community has also joined the voices to express resentment on Indian brutalities in IIOJK, which testifies the fact that India’s being ‘largest democracy’ mantra has failed to influence the world when it comes to its crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir. On the contrary, all freedom-loving people around the globe are firmly standing with the struggling Kashmiris.

The report mentioned that a major policy shift vis-à-vis Kashmir was witnessed globally after BJP led Indian government took August 5 illegal actions to harm IIOJK’s special status. The action was condemned worldwide.

The report said that after the last year’s action of abrogating Article 370, global spotlight has turned on the plight of Kashmiris, and rights activists around the world are particularly expressing solidarity with Kashmiris enduring brutal occupation.

In view of Kashmiris’ unparalleled sacrifices and their determination to frustrate Indian nefarious designs, the report suggests, the people of Kashmir will soon emerge victorious and will certainly see the dawn of freedom from Indian tyranny.

The Kashmiri people are lucky to be not alone in their struggle for right to self-determination as entire Pakistan is fully standing by them in their pursuit for freedom, the report added.

