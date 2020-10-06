Moderate earthquake jolts IIOJK

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The moderate intensity earthquake jolted the occupied territory on Tuesday. No casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.

An official of the MET department said, “The coordinates of the quake are latitude 34.36 degrees north and longitude 79.46 degrees east. The epicentre was in Ladakh region and its depth was 10 km inside the earth”.

Light intensity temblors have been occurring intermittently in territory during the last one month with epicentres in the Ladakh-Tibet region.

Seismologically, Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir is located in an earthquake prone region where temblors have wrought devastation in the past.

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed more than 80,000 people on the two sides of the line of control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

