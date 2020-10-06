No peace in South Asia till settlement of Kashmir dispute: Devinder Singh

Jammu, October 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl, has said that peace in South Asia will remain a distant dream till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Devinder Singh Behl while talking to party members in Jammu said that during the last three decades, Indian forces massacred unarmed Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to the killing of three Kashmiri workers in a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18, he said that till date no action has been taken against the Indian troops involved in the killing.

He said that India, under a well thought out plan, has given a free hand under black laws to its forces to massacre unarmed Kashmiris . The APHC leader said that India was using its brutal army to weaken the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom. He said that due to the unresolved Kashmir dispute, the two nuclear powers were eyeball to-eyeball and if the issue was not resolved immediately, the region could plunge into a nuclear war at any time. Devinder Singh Behl said that Pakistan has always wanted a lasting and peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute while India’s stubbornness has always been the biggest obstacle in the settlement of the issue. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving this long-standing dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiris for lasting peace and security in the region.

