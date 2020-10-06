One Kashmiri youth martyred in Ganderbal

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri youth was martyred in the indiscriminate firing of the personal security officers of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, following an attack on his house in Ganderbal district, on Tuesday evening.

Unidentified gunmen attacked the house of a BJP worker in Nunar area of the district. The personnel security officers of the BJP worker resorted to indiscriminate firing resulting in the killing of a youth.

Earlier, one PSO of the BJP functionary was injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

Indian troops and police personnel have cordoned off the area and conducting searches to nab the attackers.

