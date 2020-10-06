Posters vow to thwart India’s onslaught on Kashmiris

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in various areas of Srinagar and adjoining districts condemning the Modi-led fascist Indian government’s social, political, cultural and religious onslaught against the Kashmiri people.

The posters displayed on houses, walls and electric poles in the streets of the occupied territory said that India had declared a war against the Kashmiris.

Local collaborators of Hindu extremist organizations Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and

Bharatiya Janata Party have been labeled as traitors in the posters, pasted by Warseen-e-Shuhada, Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum and other Hurriyat organizations.

Slogans like “We are against the Modi regime’s plan to convert Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a Hindu majority area”, “We are against settling RSS goons in IIOJK”, “We are against settling Hindu outsiders in the occupied territory”, “We are against converting masjids and shrines into Hindu temples” and “We are against elimination of Islamic culture in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

“We, the heirs of Shah Hamdan, are custodians of mosques, shrines and madrassahs in IIOJK,” read some posters.

