Speakers urge UN to resolve Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, October 06 (KMS): Speakers at a function called upon the United Nations to stop India from taking measures to change the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand was raised at a function organized in Islamabad to commemorate the founding day of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League. It was presided over by the Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK-chapter, Ghulam Muhammad Safi. Member Parliament and Kashmir Committee, Noreen Farooq Ibrahim was the chief guest of the function.

On this occasion, APHC-AJK leader Engineer Mushtaq Mahmood briefed the participants about the background of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and the latest situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue the struggle for freedom from India against all odds.

Former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob, Peoples Democratic Party Chairperson Advocate Nabila Irshad, Advocate Chaudhry Bilawal and Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali while addressing the function rejected all illegal actions taken by India to change the Muslim majority status of IIOJK. Hurriyat leaders, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mahmood Ahmad Sagahr, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Abdul Majeed Mir, Imtiaz Wani, Javed Iqbal Butt, Nisar Mirza, Hassan Al-Bana, Syed Mushtaq Hussain Shah, Gulshan Ahmed Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mian Muzaffar and Kifayat Hussain Rizvi also attended the function.

The speakers said that the United Nations should intervene to resolve the Kashmir issue. They also paid tributes to the Kashmiri youth who were martyred by Indian troops in recent days in IIOJK. At the end of the function, special prayers were offered for all Kashmiri martyrs.

