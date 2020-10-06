Archive: Current Month

October 2020
Transit camps for Hindus meant to change IIOJK demography

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, October 06 (KMS): As a new ploy to change the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is constructing transit accommodation for migrant Pandits in the Kashmir Valley.

The BJP led Indian regime has started establishing special colonies for the Kashmiri Pandits to settle them in the Valley.

As per reliable sources, Modi government is rapidly constructing transit accommodations to settle Hindus in the territory and the execution process is being monitored and supervised by the RSS backed regime itself.

Although, India is bound under international law not to change the demography of IIOJK, construction of transit camps for Hindus is in progress in all districts of the Kashmir Valley.

International community must forestall the Indian move as changing dynamics of IIOJK population is meant to affect future plebiscite, envisaged by UN resolutions on Kashmir.


