APHC deplores UN silence over Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Moulvi Bashir Ahmad had deplored the silence of the United Nations over the rising Indian state terrorism in the territory.

Moulvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement in Srinagar, today, urged the world body to stand for the right of the Kashmiri people who have been facing political injustice at the hands of India for the past seven decades. While condemning the killings, he asked the World Body to come forward and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute to put an end to the vicious cycle of the killing of unarmed people in the occupied territory.

The APHC General Secretary said India was involved in terrorism in the region including Jammu and Kashmir. He said the global community should stand by the facts and understand the reality of India as to how its fascist government, following the ideology of Hindu supremacy, is engaged in depriving the rights of minorities through illegitimate and anti-democratic measures in India and Kashmir.

Moulvi Bashir Ahmad said that India is imposing various laws in Jammu and Kashmir on a daily basis, settling non-locals through new domicile law and forcibly snatching lands from the Kashmiris to change the Muslim-majority character of the occupied territory.

Reacting to the illegal steps taken by the Indian government, he said that Kashmiris will continue their resistance against the change in geographical and demographic composition of IIOJK, issuance of domicile certificates to non-residents, construction of hundreds of thousands of houses for non-locals, massacre of youth and other human rights violations. He maintained that this struggle would continue until the last Indian soldier leaves the occupied territory.

The APHC leader said that Kashmiri people living especially near military camps are forcibly evicted and settlements for ex-Indian soldiers, RSS workers and non-Kashmiri laborers are being constructed on the snatched lands.

Moulvi Bashir Ahmad termed these steps as against the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions. He added that Kashmiri people reject all these measures, altogether.

Hailing the spirit of the Kashmiri people, he said that they, as always, would make it clear to India that they do not accept its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir under any circumstances.

