Gandapur lauds role of Pakistani expats in highlighting Kashmir issue

Islamabad, Oct 07 (KMS): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has said the Kashmir issue has been highlighted at the international level with untiring efforts of the government.

Speaking to Chairman of Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar, who called on him in Islamabad, the Minister appreciated the role of Pakistani expats in highlighting Kashmir issue abroad.

He also expressed satisfaction that European Parliament is continuously raising voice on Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistani expats and Kashmiris in Europe and America strongly support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and are effectively highlighting the issue there that has produced positive results.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively exposed Indian fascist agenda in Kashmir in his address to UN General Assembly.

