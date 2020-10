United Nations, Oct 07 (KMS): Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Munir Akram says India cannot suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for realization of right to self-determination.

Addressing the session of the committee of General Assembly in New York, he said the Indian occupation forces are perpetrating gross human rights violations and killing the Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...