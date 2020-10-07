India extends another set of 11 laws to IIOJK

New Delhi, October 07 (KMS): In another move to further the Hindutva agenda and deprive illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its Muslim heritage, culture and identity, the Modi-led fascist Indian government issued a second notification, extending 11 laws to the occupied territory.

This marks the second round of application of Indian laws in IIOJK since the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier on 19 March, the Modi regime had extended the first set of 38 laws to the territory.

The 11 laws have been made effective via a 136-page notification issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs and covers The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, The Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996, The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, The Factories Act, 1948, The Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, The Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, The Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, The Pharmacy Act, 1948, The Sales Promotion Employees Act, 1976, The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 and The Trade Unions Act, 1926.

It is worth mentioning here that as per disputed status of the territory, India cannot make adaptations and modifications of the laws for IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...