India’s belligerence poses serious threat to peace in region: FM

Islamabad, Oct 07 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India’s belligerence poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

Addressing the virtual meeting of Conservative Friends of Pakistan, the foreign minister said he has written a number of letters to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council on the Indian posture.

Referring to Indian blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that on the 5th of August last year, New Delhi illegally and unilaterally attempted to alter the disputed status of the territory in clear violations of international laws.

He said India has deployed additional troops in the area which is already the most militarized zone in the world. Kashmir leaders are incarcerated whilst extra judicial killings of innocent young Kashmiri are tactics used to break the will of the people fighting for their right to self-determination. These facts are well documented in reports of human rights organizations.

He said India should be pressurized to stop human rights violations in the occupied territory and move towards resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Minister said commencement of intra afghan dialogue is a significant and positive development for the regional peace. He said Pakistan has facilitated the US-Taliban peace agreement signed in Doha early this year.

