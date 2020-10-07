Kashmiris rendering their lives for a sacred cause: Khan Sopori

Srinagar, October 07 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, has said that the Kashmiri youth are sacrificing their lives for a sacred cause of liberating their homeland from Indian yoke.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a meeting in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the youth who were martyred by Indian troops in Sugan area of Shopian, today.

He said that the Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices to force the UN to fulfill its promises regarding the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He maintained that the World Body must acknowledge these sacrifices and initiate measures to settle the lingering dispute to save the Kashmiris from Indian brutalities.

Like this: Like Loading...