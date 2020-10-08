DFP pays rich tributes to three Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has paid rich tributes to three Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Sugan areas of Shopian district, yesterday.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces, deployed in length and breadth of the occupied territory, were engaged in genocide of the Kashmiri people. Cordon and search operations, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings and forced disappearance and killing of youth are part of the grand conspiracy aimed at changing the demography of the territory, he said.

The spokesman pointed out that fast-spreading structures of violence in the shape of sprawling military camps continued to threaten the lives of people particularly the youth who were being harassed and humiliated by the Indian forces day in and day out in IIOJK.

Voicing serious concern over the deteriorating situation in the occupied territory, the spokesman urged the international community to impress upon India to stop the reckless violence and bloodshed and give the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

