‘Every conscientious human being must raise voice for besieged Kashmiris’

#RaiseVoiceForIIOJKPeople

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that every conscientious human being must raise voice in support of the besieged Kashmiri people to mitigate their sufferings.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, supporting the beleaguered Kashmiris is to support humanity. He said, it is time to stand up and raise voice for the voiceless people of IIOJK before it is too late.

He said, “Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren. Prime Minister Imran Khan has resolved to become Kashmir’s voice and its ambassador.Muslim Ummah must also wake up from slumber and raise its voice for the oppressed Kashmiris.”

The APHC spokesman said, it is high time for the United Nations to honour its commitments regarding the Kashmir dispute, stop India from carrying out demographic changes in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its crimes in the territory.

He said that the international community must step in and ask New Delhi to lift military siege in IIOJK, adding that Modi must be brought to book for imposing draconian measures to suppress the people of the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...