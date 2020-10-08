Hurriyat forum reiterates call for release of leaders

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has reiterated its call to release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders and activists were languishing in different Indian jails. It said the Kashmiri detainees are neither being presented in courts nor are any legal proceedings initiated.

It said the mental and physical condition of many among the prisoners is a matter of concern while the fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus in cramped up spaces of jail is a constant fear among the prisoners and their families.

The forum appealed to human rights groups, civil society activists and legal fraternity to raise voice against these targeted detentions and help release all political prisoners.

The forum said, the atmosphere of fear, intimidation, unaccountability and uncertainty pervades every sphere of life in IIOJK to silence dissent and demands. In such a situation one has to be patient but not lose hope, it added.

The Hurriyat forum said that it stands firm on its principled stance on the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute and rights of the IIOJK people. It also demanded immediate release of its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since August last year. Kashmiris cannot be suppressed by Indian might, it added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum led by Umar Aadil Dar visited the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League leader, Fayaz Ahmed, at Chattabal in Srinagar to condole with him the demise of his brother. The delegation expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

