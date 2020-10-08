IEI stresses Kashmir settlement under UN resolutions

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-e-Islami has stressed the resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The meeting of Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir held in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Ghulam Nabi Darzi, discussed all the issues being faced by the people of the territory.

Sajjad Gul and other representatives from different parts of the territory participated in the meeting.

Important issues of the people including the issuance of domicile certificate aimed at changing the demography of the territory was also discussed in the meeting. It was resolved unanimously that the UN, OIC, China and Russia should put diplomatic pressers on India to stop demographic changes and stop issuance of domiciles to non-Kashmiris, non state subject people of India and do not bring them to settle in the disputed territory.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting appealed to the people of Kashmir that vigilant steps needed to be taken to stop the burning of paddy stocks of farmers, especially in south Kashmir, which was a heinous act of Indian forces to deprive them of economic and cultivated cash crops like paddy and wet fruits.

They also condemned the thrashing, harassing and beating of common people by Indian troops and called for immediately halt to the forces’ brutalities.

At the end of the meeting, the participants appealed to the international community, UN and other powers to immediately look into the grave human rights violations being committed by Indian forces against the people of Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...