‘Kashmir issue being highlighted at every forum’

Mirpur, Oct08 (KMS): Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan has said that Radio Pakistan is highlighting Kashmir issue at every forum through its powerful voice.

She expressed these views while interacting with Radio Pakistan Mirpur employees during a day-long visit to HPT and Broadcasting House Mirpur.

Ambreen Jan assured that Radio Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people against brutalities being committed by Indian Army.

Director General Radio Pakistan said AK Radio Mirpur is countering Indian propaganda and has become a voice of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

She hoped that installation of proposed new 100 kilo-watt transmitter at AJK Mirpur station will help effectively disseminate information to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir across the LoC.

Like this: Like Loading...