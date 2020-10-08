Surge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK condemned

Islamabad, October 08 (KMS): The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, Zahid Ashraf, has condemned the fresh wave of state terrorism unleashed by India on the helpless people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad denouncing the India’s unending repression and persecution of the oppressed Kashmiris said, fresh spate of bloodshed speaks volumes of the rabid communal mindset of the Indian regime, exposing its true brutal face.

He said that no amount of repression or state terrorism could deter the freedom-loving Kashmiri people from pursuing their long cherished dream and such atrocities only strengthened their resolve to get freedom from the Indian yoke.

He also paid glowing tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian, yesterday, and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed go waste.

Like this: Like Loading...