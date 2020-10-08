Tributes paid to victims of 8th October earthquake

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, and Tehreeq-e-Istiqlal Chairman, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, have paid glowing tributes to the victims of the devastating earthquake of 8th October 2005.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and Ghulam Nabi Waseem in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said the 8th October will always be remembered with moist eyes and heavy heart as on this date more than seventy thousand precious lives were lost and property worth trillions of rupees was destroyed. The day seemed to be the end of the world as the death and destruction in the territories of Azad Kashmir and Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir was beyond the human imagination, they added.

“The day reminds us the horrors of great human tragedies which the world has witnessed since its inception. The people of Pakistan after this tragedy struck stood like a rock behind their Kashmiri brethren and went out of the way to help in rebuilding the shattered lives and dreams of millions of people. We always pray to Almighty Allah to save world from such horrifying disasters,” they maintained.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar also paid homage to the victims of the October 8 earthquake. He also denounced the fresh wave of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. He deplored that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiri youth during so-called cordon and search operations which was condemnable.

