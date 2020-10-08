TWI urges world to take notice of India’s vicious actions in IIOJK

Srinagar, October 08 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami (TWI), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government has launched a series of large-scale colonial measures to convert the Muslim majority in the territory into a minority.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the vicious Indian actions in the occupied territory.

He deplored that the killing and arrest of innocent Kashmiri youth by Indian troops were going on unabated, while the Indian government continued to illegally enforce new Indian laws in the occupied territory. He said that the BJP government had a nefarious plan to snatch the lands from Kashmiris and settle Indian forces’ personnel, Indian businessmen and goons of Hindu extremist organizations there.

The spokesman said that the Modi government had, so far, issued domicile certificates to more than 18 lakh people in the territory out of which lakhs were people who were non-Kashmiris. He said, all these steps taken by the Narendra Modi government should be a matter of concern for the international community.

He said that India had failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they would take the liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The spokesman said that the Kashmiri people, through their determination and perseverance, would thwart India’s nefarious plans. He added that not only the Kashmiri people were suffering due to the colonial measures of Modi government but the peace and stability of the entire region was also at stake.

He urged the United Nations and the international community to shun their criminal silence and take notice of the heinous crimes being perpetrated by India in the occupied territory.

